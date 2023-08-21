Dengue cases in Bangladesh since January top 102,000, surpassing previous annual records

The number of dengue cases reported by hospitals in Bangladesh since January has reached 102,191, surpassing previous annual records with more than four months of this left.
The previous highest number of cases in a year was 101,354 in 2019.
The government recorded 2,197 new cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the 24 hours to Monday morning, latest data from the Directorate General of Health Services showed.
The death toll in the deadliest year for dengue patients continued to increase – by nine to 485 in the latest daily count.
Hospitals in Dhaka reported 872 new cases and six deaths. The districts outside the capital saw 1,325 new cases and three deaths.
In July 2019, 16,253 patients were admitted to hospitals, according to the DGHS. That tally was already crossed in the first 18 days of July this year.
In the first 21 days of August this year, Bangladesh recorded 50,459 dengue cases against 52,636 hospitalisations in August 2019.
Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest.
A group of entomologists have recently pinned the blame on local government authorities in Bangladesh for their shortsightedness and failure to contain the outbreak of dengue virus, the worst since record-keeping began in the 1960s, with mosquito-killing measures.
During a seminar in Dhaka on Saturday, an entomologist said he believes this year’s dengue outbreak should have been declared a health emergency.
A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.
Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.