Dengue cases in Bangladesh since January top 102,000, surpassing previous annual records

The number of dengue cases reported by hospitals in Bangladesh since January has reached 102,191, surpassing previous annual records with more than four months of this left.

The previous highest number of cases in a year was 101,354 in 2019.

The government recorded 2,197 new cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the 24 hours to Monday morning, latest data from the Directorate General of Health Services showed.

The death toll in the deadliest year for dengue patients continued to increase – by nine to 485 in the latest daily count.

Hospitals in Dhaka reported 872 new cases and six deaths. The districts outside the capital saw 1,325 new cases and three deaths.