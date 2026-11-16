Bangladesh records 3 more dengue deaths as toll crosses 500 this year

Another three people have died from dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while 1,598 new patients have been admitted to hospitals.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the latest figures were reported in its dengue bulletin issued on Monday, covering the 24 hours to 8am on Friday.

Of the three deaths, two were reported in Dhaka Division and one in Khulna Division, bringing the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 502 this year.

Since the beginning of the year, 164,107 people have been hospitalised with dengue. Of these, 157,988 have recovered and returned home, while 5,617 remain in hospitals.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of new admissions, with 673 patients.

Chattogram Division recorded 251 new admissions. Among the remaining divisions, Rajshahi recorded 245, Khulna 201, Barishal 185, Rangpur 71, Mymensingh 61 and Sylhet 11.

Doctors have advised people to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding sites, discard stagnant water that has remained for more than three days and seek medical advice promptly if they develop a fever.