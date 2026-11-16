November 16, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

BNP offices attacked in Pirojpur after Awami League procession

Police say hundreds of Awami League activists marched from Tungipara to Nazirpur

BNP offices attacked in Pirojpur after Awami League procession

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 04:59 PM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 04:59 PM

Awami League activists have allegedly vandalised and set fire to two Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) offices in Pirojpur's Nazirpur Upazila after marching in from neighbouring Gopalganj.

The attackers also pelted brickbats at the residence of a local BNP leader, smashing a Thai glass window during the violence at Uttar Jhanjhania Mobile Tower intersection in Malikhali Union on Sunday, Nazirpur Police chief Md Tariqul Islam said.

Police said 1,200 to 1,500 Awami League supporters marched from Dumuria in Tungipara to the Nazirpur intersection, throwing brickbats at Malikhali Union BNP Joint Convenor Sumon Talukder's house before ransacking and burning his nearby party office.

At the same time, the group raided another office belonging to Malikhali Union BNP Joint Convenor Motaleb Hossain, smashing chairs and tables, dragging them outside to burn, and hacking the tin fencing.

Sumon's younger brother Shovon Talukder, president of Nazirpur Upazila Jatiotabadi Sramik Dal, said the crowd tried to storm their house but failed because of strong boundary walls and the main gate, turning instead on their party office and destroying property worth Tk 600,000 to Tk 700,000.

‎He alleged the attackers also set fire to several shops owned by Motaleb, causing losses of Tk 7 million to Tk 8 million.

Police are preparing to file cases over the attacks, officer Tariqul added.

Related Stories
Rail, road blockades lifted in Brahmanbaria after 5 hours
Rail, road blockades lifted in Brahmanbaria after 5 hours
Protesters blockade rail, roads in Brahmanbaria
Protesters blockade rail, roads in Brahmanbaria
Businessman shot in Cox’s Bazar
Businessman shot in Cox’s Bazar
PM pays tribute to ex-MP Salahuddin Ahmed
PM pays tribute to ex-MP Salahuddin Ahmed
Read More
West Bengal moves to ‘find Bangladeshis’ eligible for CAA
West Bengal moves to ‘find Bangladeshis’ eligible for CAA
Dengue: 3 die, toll 500 up
Dengue: 3 die, toll 500 up
Nabanna festival at Rabindra Sarobar
Nabanna festival at Rabindra Sarobar
BNP offices attacked in Pirojpur
BNP offices attacked in Pirojpur
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More