BNP offices attacked in Pirojpur after Awami League procession

Awami League activists have allegedly vandalised and set fire to two Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) offices in Pirojpur's Nazirpur Upazila after marching in from neighbouring Gopalganj.

The attackers also pelted brickbats at the residence of a local BNP leader, smashing a Thai glass window during the violence at Uttar Jhanjhania Mobile Tower intersection in Malikhali Union on Sunday, Nazirpur Police chief Md Tariqul Islam said.

Police said 1,200 to 1,500 Awami League supporters marched from Dumuria in Tungipara to the Nazirpur intersection, throwing brickbats at Malikhali Union BNP Joint Convenor Sumon Talukder's house before ransacking and burning his nearby party office.

At the same time, the group raided another office belonging to Malikhali Union BNP Joint Convenor Motaleb Hossain, smashing chairs and tables, dragging them outside to burn, and hacking the tin fencing.

Sumon's younger brother Shovon Talukder, president of Nazirpur Upazila Jatiotabadi Sramik Dal, said the crowd tried to storm their house but failed because of strong boundary walls and the main gate, turning instead on their party office and destroying property worth Tk 600,000 to Tk 700,000.

‎He alleged the attackers also set fire to several shops owned by Motaleb, causing losses of Tk 7 million to Tk 8 million.

Police are preparing to file cases over the attacks, officer Tariqul added.