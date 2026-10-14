Tarique pays tribute to former BNP MP Salahuddin Ahmed at parliament

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has paid tribute to former Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker Salahuddin Ahmed, placing flowers on his coffin.

Namaz-e-Janaza or funeral prayers for the former MP have been held at the parliament.

His coffin was brought to the South Plaza on Wednesday, where the prime minister laid the wreath and stood there for a while.

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also paid homage through his Military Secretary Maj Gen ASM Bahauddin, followed by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal, the chief whip, cabinet ministers, and former lawmakers.

Salahuddin’s family said further funeral prayers will be held outside the BNP office in Naya Paltan and at Lal Mosque in Shyampur at 3pm, before he is buried beside his father’s grave in Jurain.

Salahuddin, who served as the BNP commerce secretary, died at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment for lung complications and other ailments at the age of 80.

Running for the party, he won the Dhaka-4 seat in 1991 and again in 2001.