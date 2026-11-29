Cheap smart home devices may cost more in the long run: Engadget

Google Home smart speakers, which respond to consumer's voice commands to control devices in the home or to answer questions out loud about topics including the weather, news or local services, in shown in San Francisco, California, US, Mar 28, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave

Google Home smart speakers, which respond to consumer's voice commands to control devices in the home or to answer questions out loud about topics including the weather, news or local services, in shown in San Francisco, California, US, Mar 28, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave

Smart home devices can improve convenience, comfort and security, but buying cheaper alternatives may lead to additional costs and technical problems in the long run, according to technology news portal Engadget.

Smart thermostats can help reduce energy bills, while smart lights can change a room's atmosphere and simulate occupancy to deter intruders.

However, equipping an entire home with quality devices can cost thousands.

Premium products often come with high price tags. Although cheaper alternatives are available, buyers need to consider their functionality, compatibility, support and subscription requirements.

One common limitation is connectivity. Many inexpensive smart bulbs rely on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi rather than wireless standards.

While some Wi-Fi products perform well, connecting too many devices can congest home routers and disrupt automation. Some accessories may also struggle to work with mesh routers.

Compatibility is another concern. Many budget devices support Amazon Alexa and Google Home but not Apple's Home ecosystem.

Although the Matter standard is expanding compatibility across platforms, buyers should check product certification and compatibility labels before purchasing, Engadget suggests.

It also warns that some inexpensive devices are generic products sold under unfamiliar brand names, with limited customer support.

This can make troubleshooting, installation and replacement difficult. Even established companies may discontinue products or withdraw from the smart home market.

Subscription Costs and Limited Features

Some smart home products require paid subscriptions to access essential features, particularly cloud-based video recording and object detection.

Amazon's Ring cameras and doorbells, for instance, require a Ring Protect subscription for recording and detecting people, packages and vehicles, despite some devices costing $80 or less.

Without the subscription, users may receive frequent motion alerts without being able to identify their source.

Consumers are advised to consider long-term value rather than focusing solely on the initial price.

Poor-quality devices can lead to replacement costs, technical complications and additional subscriptions, undermining the convenience they are meant to provide.

Well-built products with reliable support may also last for years, making them a more cost-effective investment over time, Engadget reports.