Is your smart TV built to last a decade, or is it already on borrowed time?

People celebrate as they watch a live broadcast of India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, inside an electronics showroom in Kolkata, India, Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People celebrate as they watch a live broadcast of India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, inside an electronics showroom in Kolkata, India, Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

New smart TVs have packed sharper pictures and smarter features into increasingly advanced screens, but their lifespan has largely depended on how they are used and maintained, according to Engadget.

Most models last between seven and 10 years, although the figure varies by screen technology and usage.

LCD televisions generally have a shorter lifespan of around five to seven years, while QLED and Mini LED models can last eight to 10 years, says the report.

OLED sets typically remain functional for eight to 12 years, while MicroLED technology can push beyond 11 years.

Engadget notes that manufacturers' rated panel lifespans measure how long it takes for brightness to fall below half its original level.

In practice, however, televisions often develop faults in other components before their screens reach that point.

Power supplies, backlights and internal circuit boards can wear out, while excessive heat and prolonged use at maximum brightness accelerate deterioration.

Software support also affects a smart TV's useful life. Samsung offers up to seven years of updates, LG five years and Hisense up to eight years for VIDAA models.

How to Make a TV Last Longer

Engadget recommends keeping screen brightness at a moderate level, around 50 to 75 percent, to reduce strain on the display and backlight.

Owners of OLED televisions should also avoid leaving static images on screen for extended periods, as this can cause permanent image retention, known as burn-in.

Electrical surges can damage a television's power supply and internal circuitry, making surge protection another useful precaution.

Adequate ventilation is equally important, as cramped spaces can trap heat and speed up component wear.

The tech website advises switching televisions off when they are not in use, rather than leaving them running continuously, and installing software updates whenever they become available.

Even after manufacturers stop supporting an older model, owners may not need to replace it immediately.

If the screen still works well, an external streaming device such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku can provide access to newer apps and services.