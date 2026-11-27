India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the monsoon session at Parliament house in New Delhi, India, Jul 21, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the monsoon session at Parliament house in New Delhi, India, Jul 21, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will make a second attempt next week to pass legislation that would expand India's parliament and regional assemblies while accelerating plans to reserve one-third of seats for women, government sources said.

An initial bid to pass the legislation failed in April.

India's cabinet approved the new bill on Friday, the sources said, paving the way for it to be taken up when parliament convenes on Monday.

The legislation will increase the number of lawmakers in the lower house by 50 percent by the next parliamentary election, due in 2029, and will entail a similar expansion of regional assemblies, the sources said.

The revision will remain frozen until 2051, they added.

The bill, which requires a two-thirds majority, did not get enough votes when it was first put forward in April, with opposition groups saying the mass redrawing of constituency boundaries that it entailed was a government bid to manipulate the system in its favour.

The government dismissed the accusation, arguing that the constituency changes were needed to reflect shifts in the population since seats were last fixed after a 1971 census.

The revival of the legislation comes months ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.

Analysts say the move suggests Modi's government is confident of securing the required numbers in parliament, with more regional parties indicating their willingness to extend support than in April.

The bill will also test Modi's political strength as his government faces mounting pressure after a series of protests and setbacks while also contending with a resurgent opposition seeking to capitalise on public discontent.

India's parliament does not currently reserve any seats for women.

A one-third reservation for women was agreed in legislation passed in 2023, but was then linked to the next census, which is still underway and would have taken the changes beyond the 2029 election.