Seven more people with measles symptoms have died in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths linked to measles and measles-like symptoms since Mar 15 to 1,377.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its Friday bulletin that three of the latest deaths were reported in Dhaka Division and three in Sylhet Division. The division where the seventh death occurred was not specified.

Of the 1,377 deaths recorded since Mar 15, 1,272 involved patients with measles symptoms, while 105 were among people diagnosed with the disease.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths among patients with measles symptoms, at 566, followed by Sylhet with 231, Chattogram with 130, Mymensingh with 97, Rajshahi with 93, Barishal with 71, Khulna with 64 and Rangpur with 20.

In the past 24 hours, 1,273 people developed measles symptoms and 78 were diagnosed with the disease. A total of 1,202 patients with measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals during the period.

Since Mar 15, hospitals have admitted 235,482 patients with measles symptoms, of whom 226,440 have recovered and returned home.

The DGHS has recorded 262,808 people developing measles symptoms so far this year, including 26,554 diagnosed with the disease.

The health directorate has been compiling data on measles cases, measles-like symptoms and related deaths since Mar 15. However, the figures do not represent the actual number of infections, as not all patients who seek medical care or remain outside hospitals undergo testing.

The DGHS records data only for patients who seek treatment at hospitals or are admitted there.