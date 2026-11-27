Trump warns of ‘holocaust’ if Iran goes nuclear, claims Europe within range

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has missiles capable of reaching Europe, warning that a nuclear-armed Tehran could trigger a “nuclear holocaust” across West Asia.

Speaking to US military personnel during a Thanksgiving call from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday, Trump said Iran could strike European targets but did not have the capability to reach the United States, according to Gulf News.

“They do have the capability to reach Europe, not to reach us, but they have the capability to reach Europe,” he said.

Trump warned that allowing Iran to develop nuclear weapons could put Israel and other countries in the region at risk.

“You would have, in this case, Iran shooting nuclear weapons at Israel and other countries in the Middle East, and you would have nuclear holocaust,” he said.

Describing Iranian leaders as “crazy”, Trump reiterated that Washington would not allow Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons.

“I’ve gotten to know them, and they are crazy, frankly. They’re crazy. That’s why we’re not gonna let them have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Gulf News reported that Trump also said Washington was giving Tehran an opportunity to reconsider its position, while warning that the United States could target a key location if military action became necessary.

He said the US did not depend on West Asian oil but wanted peace in the region.

Trump added that Washington would continue supporting countries there until they could defend themselves.

Trump also said Iran was among the issues discussed during his meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Florida.

He said Rutte did not want Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, while much of their meeting focused on the war in Ukraine.

In a separate exchange with reporters, Trump played down reports that Russia and China were sharing intelligence with Iran to help it identify US military targets.

He said he did not believe Moscow was providing much assistance and suggested Beijing's involvement was limited, Gulf News reported.

The remarks come as efforts to reach an agreement to end the US-Israel war on Iran remain uncertain.