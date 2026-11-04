November 04, 2026

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Trump acknowledges Iran role in Democratic sweep

The president says he expects to work with Democrats after months of political deadlock

Trump acknowledges Iran role in Democratic sweep
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks ahead of the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, after being reopened following months of repairs, on the National Mall in Washington, DC, US, Nov 2, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 11:50 AM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 11:50 AM

President Donald Trump acknowledged that the war in Iran played a role in Republicans' losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, as Democrats prepared to take control of both the US House and Senate and challenge his legislative agenda.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Democrats would send legislation he considered "insane" to his desk and that he would veto it.

"They'll send over things that are insane, and I'll veto them," he said. "And after a couple of months of vetoes, they'll call and they'll say, 'How do we get this stuff done?' And we'll work together."

Trump said the war in Iran had weighed on Republican candidates, even as voters backed his handling of it. "I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time people understood the importance of what I've done with Iran," he said.

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