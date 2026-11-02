Rural communities hold the key to making One Health work

A dog scavenging on an animal carcass beside a rural waterbody. Photo: Farzana Islam Rume

A dog scavenging on an animal carcass beside a rural waterbody. Photo: Farzana Islam Rume

Healthy people, healthy animals and a safe environment are the foundations of a healthy society.

Every year, on Nov 3, World One Health Day reminds us that human health, animal health and environmental well-being are deeply interconnected.

This connection is particularly evident in rural Bangladesh, where livelihoods depend closely on livestock, poultry, agriculture, rivers, canals, ponds and other natural resources.

For many rural families, animals are essential sources of food, nutrition and income. When animal health is neglected or the environment is poorly managed, the consequences can extend beyond animals to threaten human health and livelihoods.

One Carcass, Many Questions

A photograph of a dog scavenging on an animal carcass beside a rural waterbody brings this reality into focus.

More than an ordinary rural scene, it raises important questions about the safe disposal of animal carcasses, water protection, public awareness and the risk of diseases that can spread from animals to humans.

Such a scene deserves particular attention if it occurs in an area affected by anthrax.

Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis. It primarily affects animals, particularly livestock such as cattle, but can also infect humans through exposure to infected animals, contaminated animal products or affected environments.

Cutting open, skinning, slaughtering or consuming meat from an animal suspected of having died from anthrax can pose serious risks.

Because anthrax spores can survive in the environment for many years, safe carcass management and prompt reporting to the relevant authorities are essential. The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) provides further information on the disease and its prevention.

However, One Health extends far beyond anthrax.

Zoonotic diseases such as rabies, avian influenza and leptospirosis demonstrate how interactions among people, animals and the environment can create significant public health challenges.

When animal carcasses or waste are left in exposed areas, scavengers such as dogs may be attracted to them, potentially increasing contact with infectious material. Nearby communities, domestic animals and the surrounding environment may also face risks.

One important point must not be overlooked: the dog in the photograph is not the root of the problem.

Scavenging is a natural animal behaviour. The real concern is why a potentially infectious carcass has been left exposed and whether appropriate measures have been taken to protect people and other animals.

One Health calls for risk prevention, compassion and collective responsibility -- not blame.

Rural Realities and Our Shared Responsibility

When livestock die suddenly, the loss means much more to a rural family than the death of an animal.

It may represent a substantial loss of income, increased debt or uncertainty about the family's food security. Without timely advice and accessible veterinary services, people may handle or dispose of carcasses in unsafe ways.

Such practices do not always result from negligence. Poverty, limited information and a lack of practical alternatives may also contribute.

Understanding these challenges is essential.

Alongside raising awareness, we must establish systems through which farmers and livestock owners can obtain timely advice and support when an animal dies unexpectedly.

Effective coordination among livestock services, public health authorities, environmental agencies, local government and rural communities is vital.

Bangladesh's efforts to develop a One Health surveillance and early-warning system highlight the importance of collaboration across sectors.

Prevention begins at the village level.

Sudden livestock deaths or unusual clusters of animal deaths should be reported promptly to the local livestock authorities. People should avoid touching, cutting, skinning, slaughtering or consuming meat from animals suspected of having died from an infectious disease.

If anthrax is suspected, the carcass must not be opened or handled without guidance from trained authorities.

People and other animals should be kept away from the site. Any concerns about nearby waterbodies or environmental contamination should be assessed by the relevant authorities.

Other essential measures include livestock vaccination where recommended, good farm hygiene, safe food handling, protection of drinking-water sources, responsible carcass management and accessible veterinary services.

These measures are most effective when people understand the risks, know where to seek help and feel able to report problems without fear or undue financial pressure.

World One Health Day: From Awareness to Action

World One Health Day should be more than an annual observance.

It is an opportunity to recognise local health risks and turn shared responsibility into practical action. Schools, universities, veterinary hospitals, health centres, local administrations and community organisations can work together to strengthen awareness at the village level.

Students can help communicate the connections among human, animal and environmental health.

Veterinarians can support disease detection and prevention, while health workers can educate communities about zoonotic diseases.

Environmental authorities can contribute to the protection of waterbodies and the safe management of waste.

Yet rural communities must not be viewed merely as recipients of awareness messages.

They are often the first to notice changes in animal behaviour, unusual deaths or environmental problems. Their local knowledge, experience and participation are indispensable to developing practical and lasting solutions.

When communities are treated as active partners, One Health becomes more relevant to their everyday lives.

One Health and a Sustainable Bangladesh

The image of a dog scavenging on the carcass of a dead animal reminds us that human, animal and environmental health are deeply interconnected.

Protecting human health therefore requires us to care for animals, safeguard the environment and create conditions for safe and healthy living.

Let us begin practising One Health in our homes, farms and communities.

Proper disposal of animal carcasses, keeping waterbodies clean, maintaining farm hygiene and promptly reporting signs of disease to the relevant authorities are small but meaningful actions that can help prevent major health risks.

On this World One Health Day, let us renew our commitment to caring for people, animals and nature, and working together for their well-being.

A safe, beautiful and sustainable Bangladesh begins with healthy people, healthy animals and a protected environment.

[Dr. Farzana Islam Rume is a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Public Health, Faculty of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine, Patuakhali Science and Technology University (Barishal Campus)]