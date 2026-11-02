Education boards likely to announce HSC retake decision by Nov 4

Students who failed one or two subjects in this year’s HSC and equivalent exams may soon get another chance, with education boards set to decide on retakes by Nov 4.

Prof Syed Akhtaruzzaman, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, said a meeting of the education boards would be held on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

“If a decision is reached during the meeting, a formal notice will be issued on Wednesday,” he told journalists on Monday.

The proposed schedule is to hold the retake examinations and publish the results between Dec 2 and Dec 31, he added.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon had earlier said students who failed in one or two subjects would be given an opportunity to sit for retake examinations within a month.

Speaking at the Secretariat on Saturday while announcing the HSC and equivalent examination results, the minister said 594,113 students had failed overall, of whom those who failed in one or two subjects would be eligible for the opportunity.

Of the unsuccessful candidates, 298,040 failed in one subject and 124,865 in two, putting the number eligible for the proposed retakes at 422,905.