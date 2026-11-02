November 02, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Education boards likely to announce HSC retake decision by Nov 4

More than 422,000 unsuccessful candidates could get another shot

Education boards likely to announce HSC retake decision by Nov 4

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 08:54 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 08:54 PM

Students who failed one or two subjects in this year’s HSC and equivalent exams may soon get another chance, with education boards set to decide on retakes by Nov 4.

Prof Syed Akhtaruzzaman, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, said a meeting of the education boards would be held on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

“If a decision is reached during the meeting, a formal notice will be issued on Wednesday,” he told journalists on Monday.

The proposed schedule is to hold the retake examinations and publish the results between Dec 2 and Dec 31, he added.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon had earlier said students who failed in one or two subjects would be given an opportunity to sit for retake examinations within a month.

Speaking at the Secretariat on Saturday while announcing the HSC and equivalent examination results, the minister said 594,113 students had failed overall, of whom those who failed in one or two subjects would be eligible for the opportunity.

Of the unsuccessful candidates, 298,040 failed in one subject and 124,865 in two, putting the number eligible for the proposed retakes at 422,905.

Related Stories
HSC result: Dhaka tops science stream, humanities slump
HSC result: Dhaka tops science stream, humanities slump
HSC results: Dhaka tops, Barishal trails
HSC results: Dhaka tops, Barishal trails
HSC pass rate sinks to 22-year low
HSC pass rate sinks to 22-year low
Failed SSC student passed via ‘mark tampering’
Failed SSC student passed via ‘mark tampering’
Read More
DSCC opens e-rickshaw registration Tuesday
DSCC opens e-rickshaw registration Tuesday
Imran Khan allowed to stay in India until December: report
Imran Khan allowed to stay in India until December: report
26 sent to jail during labour protests in Mirpur
26 sent to jail during labour protests in Mirpur
HSC retake plans likely on Tuesday
HSC retake plans likely on Tuesday
Read More
Opinion

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa
Read More