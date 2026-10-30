SSC ‘mark fraud’ exposed as failed student handed passing grades

An examinee who scored zero in two subjects was credited with passing marks of 45 and 46 in the official results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, prompting criminal charges against four individuals.

The Chittagong Education Board filed a case with the Panchlaish Police Station on Thursday following an internal investigation that exposed widespread grade manipulation.

The accused include student Hasibul Ali Shovon and three board computer cell employees: Imtiaz Ahmed Chowdhury, Rashedul Islam, and Nur Hossain Raihan.

The fraud came to light after the publication of the main results on Aug 10, when a examiner flagged discrepancies between the physical answer script and the digital system during a routine re-scrutiny process.

Subsequent board inquiries revealed that Shovon had actually failed 10 subjects, but his scores were altered online across 11 papers.

In Higher Mathematics and Physics, where Shovon received zero marks on his answer scripts, his published results showed 46 and 45 respectively. Similarly, a score of 9 in Mathematics was changed to 66, and a score of 1 in Biology was recorded as 46.

Prof Mohammad Jahirul Huq Swapan, secretary of the Chittagong Education Board, confirmed that the student's result was suspended prior to college admissions following instructions from the Ministry of Education.

Panchlaish Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mozammel Huq stated that an investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident follows a similar mark-tampering scandal at the same board in 2023 involving the son of former secretary Prof Narayan Chandra Nath, which resulted in the cancellation of the student's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results and the subsequent arrest of the official.