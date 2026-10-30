Tahsif’s father calls police chase account ‘ridiculous’, doesn't want the 'trouble' of a case

The father of former Air Force officer Tahsif Souri has described police’s account of Tahsif jumping into the Turag River after being chased by law enforcers in Tongi's Mazar Slum area as “ridiculous”.

Tahsif’s father Enayetul Karim told bdnews24.com on Friday, “Isn't it ridiculous to think a military officer would run after being chased by police? Such a thing cannot have happened.”

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, a junior whom Tahsif was friendly and involved in business with, on Thursday night in connection with the recovery of the body from the Turag River.

On Friday morning, the PBI reported the recovery of an unregistered Suzuki Gixxer SF motorcycle used by Tahsif from near Tongi’s Mazar slum. The distance from where the motorcycle was recovered to the Turag River is about 50 yards.

On Friday afternoon, PBI officials took Dwip to the area. Quoting Dwip, PBI officials said police personnel had chased them, after which Dwip allegedly hid behind a boundary wall and Tahsif jumped into the river.

The area falls under Tongi West Police Station. Its chief Arifur Rahman said police had also been informed that the former flight lieutenant had jumped into the water while being chased.

PBI Dhaka Metro (North) Additional Deputy Inspector General Md Enayet Hossain Mannan said, “Dwip says that someone wearing a police uniform chased them. Who chased them is being investigated.”

The area is known as a drug hotspot. The police have not yet clarified why Tahsif and Dwip went to the area.

However, the additional DIG said: “We will know whether they were drug addicts or not after an autopsy. Dwip said many things. We are investigating everything.”

Father Calls Account ‘Ridiculous’

Enayetul dismissed the police account, calling it “ridiculous”.

Asked whether he would file a case over his son’s death, the father expressed his reluctance.

He said, “I will decide on whether to file a case at a later time. Why is a case necessary? I believe that the government will definitely take responsibility in this matter and be very sincere. A case means a hassle in our country, a race to the courts. Who wants to get into such a hassle?

“We have a wonderful government. I have already noticed that various government agencies are very responsible and are working with integrity.”

The father said, “He was a pilot, an asset to the country, a good citizen. The government will definitely be very sincere in handling his case. Very responsible in uncovering information about this. And I think the government will take very sincere steps in this regard so that such unwanted incidents do not happen.”

Regarding his relationship with Dwip, Tahsif’s father said: “Tahsif used to work a job, and he also was involved in a business of hiring security guards. Dwip managed that business while continuing his studies.

“We have known Dwip for a long time. He used to come to our house occasionally. His younger brother and parents also came to our house once.”

‘Tahsif’s Mother Was Up All Night’

Tahsif's father said, "He sent his last message to his mother that night, saying he was on his way back. After that, he could not be reached on his mobile.

"His mother was sitting up all night and trying to reach him on her phone. I was asleep. I woke up in the morning and saw that my son had not come. Then I also tried, but found his phone switched off. In the afternoon I went to Turag Police Station to get information. Just before the evening, Uttarkhan Police Station confirmed my son’s identity and informed me that his dead body was found at Rajabari Ghat."

The father said, "I do not remember him ever going to that area. I know that he usually went to Gulshan or Banani with his friends when he went out."

The floating body of Tahsif, who has been alleged to be the one who shared a video of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country on Aug 5, 2024, was recovered from the Turag River on Wednesday afternoon.

Although the area falls under Uttarkhan Police Station, the location where the motorcycle was found is under the jurisdiction of Tongi West Police Station. Both places are connected by the Turag River.