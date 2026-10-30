PBI questions Shahriar Dwip over Tahsif Souri’s death

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has taken Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip into custody over Tahsif Souri’s death.

The retired Bangladesh Air Force flight lieutenant had left home at the call of Dwip, a “friend-like younger brother”, before he went missing.

The PBI brought Dwip to its Dhaka Metro North office on Thursday night, Police Superintendent Abu Yousuf said on Friday.

He said the PBI was checking information provided by Dwip, including details of the places he and Tahsif had visited together.

Tahsif, said to have filmed the video of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country, was found dead in the Turag River near Rajabari Ghat. His body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon.

His father Enayetul Karim said Tahsif left home on Tuesday evening after a phone call from Dwip.

Around 1:35am, Tahsif sent his mother a message saying he was coming home. It seemed hurried, the father said on Thursday noon, and there was no trace of him afterwards.

Tahsif left the family’s Diabari home in Uttara on his bike. River Police found a mobile phone and wallet on the body but not the bike.

A relative said on Thursday that the family had spoken to Dwip, who told them they had dined together and he left Tahsif near his home.

“We have spoken to Dwip. But Tahsif’s bike is missing,” the relative said. “Police asked us for details and photos of the bike, and we gave them.”

Asked on a podcast in July whether he lost his air force job for filming the video, Tahsif replied: “Could be.”

The host also put to him a report in the Bangla daily Amar Desh, which said the air force, while investigating the video, had found the involvement of India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), inside the force, and that his name came up among those linked to it.

Tahsif replied: “I think the report Amar Desh has done is actually serving some propaganda.”

After the report was published on Aug 4 last year, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) issued a rejoinder.

The report had said Tahsif and another officer were forcibly retired over alleged links with a foreign intelligence agency.

“In reality”, the ISPR said, both were retired through due process under the air force’s prevailing laws and rules, in a different context, and the retirements had nothing to do with the allegation.

Tahsif’s father said on Thursday that he was dismissed from the air force on “disciplinary” grounds, and later worked at the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Netra News.