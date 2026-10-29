Tahsif’s friend recounts their final hours before going separate ways near Uttara

Retired Air Force flight lieutenant Tahsif Souri left home on Tuesday evening after a call from Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip and stayed with him until around midnight, Dwip has said.

Dwip told bdnews24.com they went to a motorcycle workshop to repair Tahsif’s bike, then had dinner at Kokrokoo Restaurant in RUAP Shopping Complex in Uttara.

They left on their own motorcycles and rode together until the House Building area, where they parted around midnight, he said.

Tahsif’s body was recovered from the Turag River near Rajabari Ghat on Wednesday afternoon by Tongi River Police.

CCTV footage showed him leaving home with Dwip on Tuesday evening.

Dwip, a recent university graduate who lives near Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka, said: “We went from his house to the bike workshop to get his bike fixed. We came back from there, had dinner, then I went home and he went to another place.”

Asked where they separated, Dwip said: “After dinner, we left together. Then I took a U-turn at House Building and headed home, while he went in the other direction.” He said their bikes were some distance apart, as riding side by side was not always possible.

Dwip said it was difficult to give an exact time for their separation, but estimated it was midnight.

He noticed no unusual conversations or calls while they were together. Tahsif received a call during dinner, but Dwip said it seemed like an ordinary conversation.

Dwip said Tahsif had not clearly told him where he was going. “Since he is older than me, I don’t always ask him, ‘Brother, where are you going?’” he said.

Dwip said he reached home by 1:20am, before Tahsif reportedly sent his mother a voice message at 1:35am saying he was coming home. Their homes were about 16-17km apart.

Tahsif’s father, Enayetul Karim, said the message made his son sound busy. But another close relative said the final voice message sent to his mother did not sound like Tahsif himself.

Police are also looking for Tahsif’s missing motorcycle and investigating the circumstances.

He had been sent into compulsory retirement after becoming known as the person who recorded video of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country.

His father alleges that he was murdered and dumped in the river.

After a postmortem at Suhrawardy Hospital, Tahsif’s body was taken home on Thursday at around 4pm.

Relatives broke down in tears. He was buried at the graveyard in Uttara Sector 12 after funeral prayers at a local mosque.

Asked why he had not attended the funeral prayers, Dwip said he went to the hospital when the body was released after the autopsy, but stayed home afterwards because of concerns from his family.