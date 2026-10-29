Mechanical fault delays Tarique’s flight from Japan to Dhaka by five hours

Bangladesh’s national carrier has flown Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his entourage out of Japan after a five-hour delay caused by a mechanical fault.

The flight departed Narita at 10:45pm local time on Thursday, heading for Dhaka.

Tarique and his delegation had been scheduled to leave at around 6pm after completing a four-day visit to Japan.

The aircraft could not take off as planned because of a technical problem.

The fault was fixed later in the evening, and the aircraft was ready for departure at around 10:15pm local time, or 7:15pm Bangladesh time.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat said the delay was caused by the mechanical fault.

Once the problem was resolved, the prime minister and other passengers boarded the aircraft.

He apologised to passengers for the disruption.