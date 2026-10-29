October 29, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Mechanical fault delays Tarique’s flight from Japan to Dhaka by five hours

A technical snag disrupted his departure from Narita

Mechanical fault delays Tarique’s flight from Japan to Dhaka by five hours

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 08:16 PM

Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 08:16 PM

Bangladesh’s national carrier has flown Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his entourage out of Japan after a five-hour delay caused by a mechanical fault.

The flight departed Narita at 10:45pm local time on Thursday, heading for Dhaka.

Tarique and his delegation had been scheduled to leave at around 6pm after completing a four-day visit to Japan.

The aircraft could not take off as planned because of a technical problem.

The fault was fixed later in the evening, and the aircraft was ready for departure at around 10:15pm local time, or 7:15pm Bangladesh time.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat said the delay was caused by the mechanical fault.

Once the problem was resolved, the prime minister and other passengers boarded the aircraft.

He apologised to passengers for the disruption.

Related Stories
PM’s Biman flight delayed by technical glitch
PM’s Biman flight delayed by technical glitch
PM hails ‘important step’ in Japan ties
PM hails ‘important step’ in Japan ties
Japan PM vows closer ties with Bangladesh
Japan PM vows closer ties with Bangladesh
Tarique-Takaichi summit to focus on trade, investment
Tarique-Takaichi summit to focus on trade, investment
Read More
No ships to St Martin’s on Nov 1
No ships to St Martin’s on Nov 1
Osaka stunned by teen Pohankova in Tokyo
Osaka stunned by teen Pohankova in Tokyo
Fuel prices hold steady for another month
Fuel prices hold steady for another month
Rooppur gets go-ahead for power startup
Rooppur gets go-ahead for power startup
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever
Read More