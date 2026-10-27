Japan pledges close ties with Bangladesh as PM Takaichi meets Tarique in Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has pledged to work closely with Bangladesh to achieve shared prosperity.

In a post published on her official X account on Tuesday, she wrote: "Japan will strongly support the nation-building efforts of the (Tarique) Rahman administration, which was formed following ‘democratic general elections’.”

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Takaichi held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

She posted the message on X following their meeting.

Takaichi noted that she was delighted to extend her personal congratulations to Tarique on assuming office as Bangladesh prime minister.

"Bangladesh is a friendly nation that shares values such as ‘democracy’ and the ‘rule of law’," she wrote in the post.

The Japanese prime minister said bilateral cooperation was discussed with a focus on shared values and Bangladesh's strategic importance in realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

She announced that both nations agreed to elevate their key bilateral cooperation framework -- the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt -- into a new strategic initiative titled the "Sharing Prosperity BIG-B".

Takaichi noted that Prime Minister Tarique recalled Japan’s role as a peace-loving nation and its early diplomatic recognition of Bangladesh following independence, adding that Japan holds a special place in the hearts of the Bangladeshi people.

She also observed that Bangladesh is vital to the Japanese economy owing to its strategic position bridging South and South-East Asia, as well as its substantial domestic market of 170 million people.

Recalling the joint statement issued following the bilateral summit, she concluded: "Under our strategic partnership, both countries will work together through public and private sector initiatives. Together, we will grow stronger and more prosperous."