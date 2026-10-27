Man returning to village from Chattogram loses son in Sitakunda lorry crash

Azharul Islam came to Chattogram from Netrokona several years ago with his family in search of a better life. Working as a day labourer, he recently bought two cows in his village and was returning home with his wife and children to start a new livelihood.

Their bus broke down near Kumira in Sitakunda on Monday night, forcing passengers to wait beside the Dhaka-Chattogram highway for another vehicle.

A lorry lost control and ploughed into them, killing five people, including Azharul’s eight-year-old son identified only as Rakib.

Azharul and his wife were seriously injured.

At Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning, Azharul waited for his son’s body with bandages on his feet.

His wife, also injured, sat beside him as relatives gathered around them.

Azharul told bdnews24.com that the bus had left Narikeltala at around 8pm but broke down twice. After two hours without repairs, passengers were told another bus would take them onward.

“Some passengers were standing by the roadside, while others were sitting on tree trunks kept beside the road,” he said.

Police said the lorry, which belonged to steelmaker BSRM and was empty, lost control and struck the waiting passengers, leaving three people dead at the scene.

Two others died after being taken to hospital.

Azharul said he lost his belongings in the crash as well as his son.

“We were taking household items, a small fridge and some jewellery belonging to my wife and daughter. But after the accident, I could not find anything,” he said.

His cousin Anwar Hossain told bdnews24.com that Azharul had hoped to raise cattle in the village and later arrange his daughter’s marriage.

The family had been moving back with their possessions when the crash occurred.

Azharul also recalled seeing two lorries trying to overtake each other shortly before the collision.

“They were swerving on the road like snakes. Suddenly, one lorry tried to overtake the other and came straight at us,” he said.

Highway Police said the lorry was seized after the crash, but its driver fled.