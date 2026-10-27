October 27, 2026

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Five bus passengers killed as lorry ploughs into them in Sitakunda

The accident occurred in the Kumira Royal Gate area around 2am on Tuesday, Highway Police say

Five bus passengers killed as lorry ploughs into them in Sitakunda

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 09:26 AM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 09:26 AM

Five bus passengers waiting by the roadside have been killed while at least four others have been injured after a lorry ploughed into them in Chattogram’s Sitakunda Upazila.

The accident occurred in the Kumira Royal Gate area around 2am on Tuesday, according to Highway Police.

It is initially believed that the dead include a child and four women.

“The bus was parked in the Kumira Royal Gate area. It appears that one of its tyres had suffered a puncture and was being repaired,” said Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Nazrul, duty officer at the Baro Aulia Highway Police Station.

“The passengers were sitting or standing by the roadside when a lorry ploughed into them. Three people died on the spot. Six people were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital with injuries.”

Police could not immediately identify those killed at the scene.

Sub-Inspector Nurul Alam Ashek, chief of the police outpost at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said: “Doctors declared a woman and a child dead among the six people brought injured to the hospital.

“The other four are receiving treatment in different wards.”

The child was identified as 8-year-old Rakib, son of Azharul from the Sibashram area in Netrokona’s Madan Police Station. Police could not immediately identify the woman who died at the hospital.

The injured include Rakib’s father Azharul, 42, and his mother Fatema, 40.

The others injured are Abul Hossain, 50, a resident of Barakanda from Madan Thana, and another unidentified person.

Md Ariful Islam, a firefighter of the the Sitakunda Fire Service Station who took part in the rescue operation, said a Shapla Paribahan bus bound for Kishoreganj was parked by the roadside when the lorry ploughed into the passengers.

“Three people died at the scene. I heard that two of the injured later died at the hospital,” he said.

Police seized the lorry from the scene, but its driver fled, according to SI Nazrul.

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