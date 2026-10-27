Cyclone Arnab intensifies into very severe storm

Cyclone Arnab has strengthened into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a special bulletin on Tuesday that the storm was centred at 3am about 990km southwest of Chittagong Port and 945km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port.

It was 865km south of both the Mongla and Payra ports.

It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and cross India’s Andhra coast on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64km of the centre is about 118kmph, rising to 150kmph in gusts or squalls. The sea is very rough near the centre.

Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra maritime ports have been told to keep hoisting local warning signal No. 3.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to stay close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.