Bangladesh raises port warnings as Cyclone Arnab powers up to severe storm

Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central waters, moving west-northwest, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has said.

In a special bulletin issued on Monday night, the Met Office said the storm was positioned over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.

At 6pm on Sunday, its centre was 870km southwest of Chittagong Port, 810km southwest of Cox’s Bazar, 795km south of Mongla and 770km south of Payra.

The storm is expected to move further west-northwest and intensify into a “very severe” cyclonic storm before crossing India’s Andhra coast on Wednesday, the Met Office said.

Winds near its centre were blowing continuously at up to 89km per hour within a 64km radius, with gusts reaching 117km per hour.

The sea remained rough near the storm’s centre. The department has asked Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports to maintain local warning signal No. 3.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed cautiously until further notice.