October 27, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Australia vice-captain Gardner glad for cricket's 'escape' after personal turmoil

The Sydney Sixers captain thanks her teammates and administrators for their unwavering backing amid public scrutiny surrounding her marriage breakdown

Australia vice-captain Gardner glad for cricket&#039;s &#039;escape&#039; after personal turmoil
Cricket - Australia vs New Zealand - Women's Cricket World Cup - Bristol, Britain - Jul 2, 2017 Australia's Ashleigh Gardner appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Sophie Devine Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 01:47 AM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 01:47 AM

Australia vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner says cricket has provided a welcome escape during a challenging period in her personal life, as she thanked teammates for their support following the breakdown of her marriage.

Gardner's marriage broke down earlier in the year, with her former partner Monica Wright criticising the cricketer for her relationship with Australia teammate Georgia Voll on social media.

Cricket Australia knew about the relationship before Wright's comments, and the governing body backed the all-rounder to remain vice-captain despite scrutiny over her leadership role.

Speaking at the Sydney Sixers' season launch in Sydney on Monday, Gardner acknowledged the toll of a difficult period for her personally but said her cricket commitments had helped her maintain perspective.

"Challenging, but cricket has been a fantastic escape," she told reporters.

"Being able to win the World Cup and have success in The Hundred campaign as well was great.

"I have had some fantastic people around me to be there when I've needed them, and cricket has been great because I know the people around me support me. They know the type of person I am."

Sixers captain Gardner apologised in August in a statement for the pain caused by her marriage breakdown and thanked Cricket Australia for backing her leadership.

The Sixers also stood by Gardner, announcing in July she would remain captain for the Women's Big Bash League season.

“Obviously this club means a lot to me (and) to have the backing from the people at the top,” she said.

Related Stories
S Africa face selection puzzle before second Australia Test
S Africa face selection puzzle before second Australia Test
S Africa look to re-establish Test credentials
S Africa look to re-establish Test credentials
Australia’s Head fires back at team critics
Australia’s Head fires back at team critics
Australia will take lessons from Zimbabwe win into WC: Inglis
Australia will take lessons from Zimbabwe win into WC: Inglis
Read More
‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90
‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90
Cartup expands fashion, lifestyle range
Cartup expands fashion, lifestyle range
Australia&#039;s Gardner reflects on cricket as an escape
Australia's Gardner reflects on cricket as an escape
Ex-Arsenal forward Pennant injured in dog attack
Ex-Arsenal forward Pennant injured in dog attack
Read More
Opinion

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More