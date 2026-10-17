October 17, 2026

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South Africa still mulling over permutations for second Test against Australia

Rain forecasts could shape the hosts’ final combination as they try to level the three-match series

South Africa still mulling over permutations for second Test against Australia
2025 ICC World Test Championship Final - South Africa v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 13, 2025 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 07:42 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 07:42 PM

South Africa have not yet confirmed their playing XI for the second Test against Australia which starts in Gqeberha on Sunday as they assess the likely impact of the weather on the game and consider playing two spinners again.

The home side were beaten by 214 runs in the first Test of the three-match series in Durban and need to improve with both bat and ball as they seek to put pressure on the tourists.

Captain Temba Bavuma confirmed on Saturday that the team were still mulling over several options for their playing personnel.

“We would like to see what happens [on Sunday],” he told reporters. “Whether we go with two spinners is probably one of the biggest considerations.

“Whether we go with one spinner, whether we play an all-rounder and which all-rounder that is, it all comes down to the balance of the team. Those are the dynamics we have to consider.”

One thing that looks certain is a return to the team for fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has been cleared to play after missing the first Test with a hamstring injury.

“He has been released by the fitness team and is available for selection. He will obviously be a big addition and a boost to the team on the field. He is raring to go,” Bavuma said.

“The bowlers feed massively off him. He leads the attack in everything that he does and brings an extra level of confidence to the unit. Whether he is on the field or off the field, there is always a benefit.

“Any captain would be happy to have a guy like KG in his bowling attack, so that brings a big smile to my face.”

Bavuma said his side needed to improve with the bat to challenge Australia.

“We need to be much more ruthless in how we execute and, more importantly, when the opportunity is there, we need to go on and do something big for the team,” he said.

“We can take the little good moments that we had with the bat (in the first Test) and build on those.”

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