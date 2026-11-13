November 13, 2026

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South Africa will not ease off against Bangladesh, Rabada warns

The first of two Tests begins at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday

South Africa will not ease off against Bangladesh, Rabada warns
Cricket - 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final - South Africa v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - Jun 13, 2025 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 08:26 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 08:26 PM

South Africa's lead attack bowler Kagiso Rabada promised there would be no letup in intensity after toppling Australia from the head of the world Test rankings when they take on Bangladesh this weekend.

The first of two home Tests starts at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday and Rabada said there was a palpable excitement at facing Bangladesh, even if they are eighth in the laTest International Cricket Council rankings.

"In international cricket, you can't take any series for granted," he told a press conference on Friday.

"There are always high stakes on every game that you play. And moving into this series against Bangladesh, they'll be heightened in their spirits, looking at the way they've played in recent times."

Bangladesh had a nine-wicket Test win in Australia in August and have developed a fiery bowling attack that has earned rave reviews.

"It's actually exciting, you know? You want to be up against the best opposition that you can be," Rabada said.

"And I think they'd want to come here and prove a point and I'm really looking forward to this battle. I think it will show how healthy cricket is."

Rabada, who became the fasTest to 350 Test wickets during the Australia series, conceded he and his teammates had been caught out before by complacency over the quality of their opponent.

"I think it's human nature, we've found ourselves on that side before where we probably got a bit too complacent," he said.

"It's something that we have to guard against, to really give it our best shot and not drop the intensity, to keep our standards right up there.

"We're not really thinking about the result, we're just going to think about how we want to play, because that's what we've been doing these past two years, having that desperation to win.

"And yeah, getting into the faces of our opponents, that's exactly how we want to play. We'll be looking to do more of the same," he added.

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