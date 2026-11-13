Malaysia jobs lottery opens up 50 more interview slots

Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) has decided to offer 50 more applicants a chance to attend interviews for jobs in Malaysia at no migration cost.

The decision follows the absence of several candidates from the initial shortlist of 300 during interviews held on Thursday and Friday. BOESL announced the additional selection in an urgent notice on Friday.

A total of 4,029 applications were submitted online between Nov 6 and 8 for recruitment at Malaysia’s DHL Supply Chain (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, according to the notice.

An initial 300 candidates were picked through an automated online lottery. As some failed to attend the interviews, BOESL will draw 50 more names from the remaining applicants, excluding those already selected.

The lottery will be held at 10am Saturday in the conference room of BOESL at the Probashi Kalyan Bhaban in Dhaka.

The process will be streamed live on the agency’s official Facebook page, and applicants have been asked to watch the broadcast.

The expatriates’ welfare ministry has launched a programme to send 10,000 Bangladeshi workers to Malaysia at no cost.

In the first phase, 112 men will be recruited by DHL Supply Chain as operations assistants and technical skilled workers.

A nine-member delegation from Malaysia has arrived in Dhaka to conduct practical tests and interviews for the final selection. The process will continue until Nov 15.

BOESL said workers would not have to pay any migration costs or service charges, with the Malaysian employer covering all expenses.