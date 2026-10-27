October 27, 2026

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35-year maximum age limit for lawyer enrolment to take effect in 2030

The limit will be imposed from Jan 1, 2030 to allow those currently studying law to enter the profession

35-year maximum age limit for lawyer enrolment to take effect in 2030

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 12:50 PM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 01:01 PM

The Bangladesh Bar Council has set the maximum age limit for candidates to enrol as lawyers at 35 years. However, considering the interests of students currently studying law, this new decision will take effect from Jan 1, 2030.

The decision was announced in a public notice issued on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Bar Council Secretary Mohammad Kamal Hossain Sikder told bdnews24.com, "Today we have issued a public notice regarding the enrolment of lawyers. The age limit has been set at 35. However, taking current students into consideration, the prescribed age limit will be followed from 2030."

The notice said that the decision to set the maximum age limit for enrolment was taken at the Bar Council meeting held on Aug 19.

From 2030, the age limit will apply to accepting applications for enrolment of lawyers, verifying the qualifications of candidates and subsequent activities related to enrolment.

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