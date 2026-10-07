UN rights council elects Bangladesh’s Sufiur Rahman as advisor

Bangladesh’s retired ambassador Sufiur Rahman has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council’s Advisory Committee.

The council announced his election from the Asia-Pacific group at its 63rd session in a post on X on Wednesday.

Sufiur served as Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the UN mission in Geneva and ambassador to Switzerland.

He was also high commissioner to Australia and Sri Lanka and ambassador to Myanmar.

During the previous interim government, he was appointed special assistant to former chief advisor Muhammad Yunus with the rank of state minister, but did not take up the post.

After retirement, he joined North South University’s South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance as a senior research fellow.

The UNHRC elected six members from four regional groups to its Advisory Committee.

Riva Ganguly Das, former Indian high commissioner to Dhaka, was also elected from the Asia-Pacific group.