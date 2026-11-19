Five envoys call on Foreign Minister Khalilur as he takes UNGA presidency

Five envoys have met Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman separately at his office.

They were US Ambassador Brent Christensen, British High Commissioner Sarah Cook, EU Ambassador Michael Miller, Chinese Charge d’Affaires Liu Yuyin and Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Khalilur is president of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The ministry did not disclose what they discussed.

Trivedi said he came to congratulate Rahman on his UNGA presidency.

“After he took charge as president of the UNGA, I am taking this opportunity now because he was not physically present. I had conveyed our greetings over the phone, but it was a great pleasure to be here in person today,” he said.

Trivedi was keen to understand UN reforms.

“I was very keen to understand the issues of reform, and Khalilur Rahman spoke at length about UN reform.

“So I wanted to understand what the reforms are and what can be done, because they are in the interest of all of us. It is a shared interest.”

Trivedi called it a courtesy visit.