Four petrol bombs target Grameen Bank branch in Chuadanga, two spark fire

Four petrol bombs have been hurled at a Grameen Bank branch in Chuadanga Sadar, with two exploding and setting fire to the entrance and an adjacent staircase.

The attack took place at the bank’s Padmabila branch around 2:45am Thursday, Chuadanga Sadar Police chief Moniruzzaman said.

Branch manager Biplab Bhattacharya said CCTV footage showed people throwing the four bombs. A night guard put out the flames after the explosions.

The guard said four helmeted men arrived on two motorcycles and hurled the devices at the bank before fleeing. Two exploded in front of the main entrance and beside the stairs, while the other two failed to detonate.

He said he saw the fire after the blasts and extinguished it before it could spread inside the building.

Police and senior bank officials visited the scene soon afterwards to investigate.

Officer Moniruzzaman said the branch suffered no damage. Police would record a case if the bank authorities filed a complaint, he said.

No case had been filed at the police station by 6:30pm Thursday.