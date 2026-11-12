Fire breaks out at NCP MP Nusrat Tabassum's house in Kushtia, petrol bomb allegedly thrown

A fire has broken out at the ancestral home of Nusrat Tabassum, NCP leader and member of parliament from a reserved seat for women, in Kushtia’s Daulatpur Upazila.

The NCP leader claims that the incident was caused by a petrol bomb attack by her enemies.

A Fire Service team rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control around 1:50am after the incident was reported shortly after midnight, said Bheramara Fire Service Station Officer Shafiqul Islam.

[Update to follow]