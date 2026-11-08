Fresh bomb attack on Pallabi Police Station leaves SRB member injured

A crude bomb thrown from a nearby flyover has exploded inside Pallabi Police Station in the evening, leaving an SRB-4 member injured.

The blast occurred at 7:30pm on Sunday.

Police said two men on a motorcycle threw the bomb from an adjacent flyover into the compound before fleeing. A fragment struck the SRB member.

Pallabi Police chief Jalal Uddin said, “The miscreants detonated a cocktail bomb on the station premises to spread panic. No one involved has been arrested yet.”

He suspected the attack might be linked to SRB personnel bringing in a man suspected of setting fire to a bus beneath Pallabi metro station.

SRB-4 denied detaining anyone over the arson. An official said SRB personnel might have brought a suspect to the station, but no one had been detained over the bus fire.

Meanwhile, a cocktail exploded outside the Criminal Investigation Department office on Bir Uttam Shamsul Alam Road in Malibagh.

Several crude bombs exploded at Dhaka University, including beneath the TSC metro station and near the Senate Building.

Shahbagh Police chief Moniruzzaman said students detained two people and handed them to police.

Around 6:30pm, a bus belonging to Jalsiri Cantonment School was set on fire in Bhatara.