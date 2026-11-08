November 08, 2026

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Suvendu vows to deport every ‘Bangladeshi infiltrator’ from West Bengal

The West Bengal chief minister says he has discussed plans with the BSF to fence the banks of the Ichhamati River

Suvendu vows to deport every ‘Bangladeshi infiltrator’ from West Bengal
Photo: PTI

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 09:32 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 09:32 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has claimed Bangladeshis are waiting to cross into India, saying he saw them through binoculars during a visit to the Ichhamati River.

According to Anandabazar Patrika, Suvendu travelled by BSF speedboat along the river in Hingalganj on Sunday, as India celebrated Diwali, before making the remarks at the 74th BSF Battalion camp.

“I got on the speedboat. From there, I saw through binoculars that everyone in Bangladesh was lying in wait. They will rush into India as soon as they find an opening,” the BJP leader said.

“I will not allow a single infiltrator in our state. We will catch them all and send them back. We will find every infiltrator. Searches are under way across 15 kilometres.”

Suvendu spent Diwali with the border force, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s example. He announced a “Seema Mitra Samman” award ceremony would begin next year.

He later inaugurated a Kali Puja at Hingalganj police station and met officials. He praised the BSF and police for preventing infiltration, claiming coordination had been lacking under the previous government but was now strong under the state police chief.

Suvendu said talks had been held with the BSF over fencing the Ichhamati banks.

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