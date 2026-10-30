October 30, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Six Bangladeshi women rescued from brothels in Pune: report

The women say agents helped them cross the border with promises of lucrative jobs in Mumbai and other cities

Six Bangladeshi women rescued from brothels in Pune: report
Reference Photo: Centrist Nation.

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 05:37 PM

Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 05:37 PM

Six Bangladeshi women have been rescued from brothels in the Budhwar Peth red-light area of Pune after being lured with promises of jobs and being forced into prostitution, The Times of India reports.

The women were rescued from different brothels in the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian newspaper said.

Faraskhana police in Pune registered a case later in the day against four people for pushing the women into prostitution.

Two agents accused in the case have been detained, while the other two, who have been identified, are on the run, according to the report.

Police raided the brothels after receiving a tip-off, The Times of India said.

An officer told the Indian newspaper, “These women were brought to Pune from Bangladesh about four months ago. They did not have valid documents or ID cards.

“They told us the agents helped them to cross the border and promised lucrative jobs in Mumbai and other cities. However, they [agents] brought these women to Pune and sold them to the brothel keepers.”

In March, Pune city police rescued four other Bangladeshi women from a brothel in Budhwar Peth.

They had also been brought to Pune with promises of jobs before being forced into prostitution, the report said.

Related Stories
2 Bangladeshis injured in Dammam airport attack
2 Bangladeshis injured in Dammam airport attack
Burkina Faso bans beauty pageants, stages science contest for women
Burkina Faso bans beauty pageants, stages science contest for women
Yunus receives Hillary Clinton Award
Yunus receives Hillary Clinton Award
Fulbright Scholar application deadline extended
Fulbright Scholar application deadline extended
Read More
No third country in Japan talks: Humaiun
No third country in Japan talks: Humaiun
North Korea blamed for $6.3bn Binance heist
North Korea blamed for $6.3bn Binance heist
Japan pushes to clear Myanmar from blacklist
Japan pushes to clear Myanmar from blacklist
6 die in lightning strike in Pabna wetlands
6 die in lightning strike in Pabna wetlands
Read More
Opinion

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More