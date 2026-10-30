Six Bangladeshi women rescued from brothels in Pune: report

Six Bangladeshi women have been rescued from brothels in the Budhwar Peth red-light area of Pune after being lured with promises of jobs and being forced into prostitution, The Times of India reports.

The women were rescued from different brothels in the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian newspaper said.

Faraskhana police in Pune registered a case later in the day against four people for pushing the women into prostitution.

Two agents accused in the case have been detained, while the other two, who have been identified, are on the run, according to the report.

Police raided the brothels after receiving a tip-off, The Times of India said.

An officer told the Indian newspaper, “These women were brought to Pune from Bangladesh about four months ago. They did not have valid documents or ID cards.

“They told us the agents helped them to cross the border and promised lucrative jobs in Mumbai and other cities. However, they [agents] brought these women to Pune and sold them to the brothel keepers.”

In March, Pune city police rescued four other Bangladeshi women from a brothel in Budhwar Peth.

They had also been brought to Pune with promises of jobs before being forced into prostitution, the report said.