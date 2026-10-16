October 17, 2026

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Burkina Faso replaces beauty pageants with science contest for young women

The authorities work on new rules to ensure beauty competitions “comply with the country’s culture and traditions”

Burkina Faso replaces beauty pageants with science contest for young women
A pro-democracy protester holds up a Burkina Faso flag at Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, Nov 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 12:37 AM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 12:37 AM

Burkina Faso has suspended all beauty pageants nationwide and launched a science competition for young women, shifting its focus towards encouraging female participation in mathematics, technology, and engineering.

The military-led government announced the suspension in June, citing the need to protect the country’s “cultural identity, social values and human dignity”, Afrika Nation reported.

Authorities are also drafting new rules to ensure beauty competitions align with the country’s cultural values and traditions.

In August, the government introduced HAKILI Mousso, a national science competition in which 84 young women competed in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

Outstanding participants received prizes and scholarships in recognition of their performance.

President Ibrahim Traoré later met the winners, urging them to believe in their abilities, pursue careers in science and set ambitious goals for their future.

The Ministry of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism announced the temporary suspension of all beauty competitions in a statement issued on Jun 8, the West African Voice Network reported.

The science initiative aims to give young women greater opportunities to pursue education and careers in scientific and technical fields through access to learning and professional support.

The decisions have drawn mixed reactions on social media. According to The Print, many users welcomed the science competition as a way to empower young women and encourage them to pursue scientific careers.

Others, however, raised concerns about women’s freedom of choice, arguing that promoting science should not restrict women’s choices to pursue a range of interests.

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