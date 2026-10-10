Remembering a fearless journalist whose humanity reached far beyond the newsroom

On his sad and tragic demise, I wish to revisit a series of anecdotes from Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s (TIK) vibrant and extraordinary life -- stories that illuminate his courage, his sense of fellowship, and the profoundly humane qualities woven into his very being, as well as his journey to becoming a bright and successful digital editor who harmonised the East and the West at the confluence of journalism.

Courage Beyond His Years

He was only in his first year in the English department, beginning to learn the corridors of the Arts Faculty, classes, teachers and peers. Yet his sense of justice, courage and ability to navigate an ordeal towered above that of all his peers.

One afternoon, a notorious student leader from Surja Sen Hall began harassing a second-year female student of the English department. His behaviour quickly turned threatening -- he yelled, hurled verbal abuse and, in a terrifying moment, attempted to drag her away by force.

Most of the students in front of our English department seminar room froze -- shocked, unsure and afraid of the consequences. But TIK did not hesitate. He leapt forward, alone, without calculation or fear, and confronted the man head-on.

What followed was brutal: TIK was assaulted, and his clothes were torn. Yet he held his ground. He shielded the girl with his own body, saved her and refused to let her be taken. In that moment, he became more than a junior -- he became a guardian. The entire department rose to honour him. His bravery echoed through every corridor and classroom. All praised him not just for what he did, but for who he was -- a young man who chose courage over comfort, dignity over silence.

Khalidi stood tall that day, and in our memories, he will stand tall forever.

A Friend to Development Journalism

While serving as editor of ADAB News and The Grassroots, I used to visit TIK at The Daily Star and later at The Daily Telegraph (where he worked for a few months during a transition period) in the mid-1990s. Whenever I entered his office, he would rise from his chair, a gesture that reflected his warmth and respect. He was genuinely delighted to see development news emerging from NGOs. With a bright, encouraging smile, he would say: “Yes, Shailo Bhai, this is important news. I know ADAB is fighting for women’s empowerment. I will speak to the news editor -- surely, it will be published tomorrow.”

This was the TIK I knew: a man who understood every sector of society, who believed deeply in collaboration and co-operation, and who saw journalism as a bridge capable of transforming communities.

Journalism beyond Observation

While pursuing my PhD in Critical Geopolitics at Carleton University in Ottawa, I received a fellowship from the French Embassy in Delhi as a visiting scholar in 2009. As part of that award, I delivered lectures, discussions and group sessions at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on South Asian geopolitics. TIK knew about my academic engagement and sent me a quick message: “Please write something for our digital media on South Asia. If you are busy, make it a monthly column.”

However, because of my academic and teaching responsibilities at Carleton, I could not find time to contribute to bdnews24.com. TIK reminded me that my analysis should not remain at the level of observation alone; it should be policy-oriented so that readers from different sectors of society could benefit meaningfully.

A Vision Spanning East and West

TIK’s vision was shaped by years at media outlets, including the BBC, where he focused on democracy, politics, business, society and the transnational economic engagements of various governments of Bangladesh. His understanding of global affairs deepened his ability to interpret events with nuance and clarity. It enabled him to cultivate a rare journalistic vision -- one that brought the East and the West into a single confluence, harmonising perspectives and bridging cultures with intellectual honesty and professional courage.

A Promised Visit That Never Came

TIK greeted me when I joined the Strategic Team of the Chief of Staff at Canada’s Department of National Defence (DND) as a senior advisor, after a decade of my career at a Canadian university. He was so happy to see me in this DND position. I warmly invited TIK and his family to visit Ottawa to explore various print, digital and electronic media outlets, with a view to building future partnerships. He replied warmly, “Okay, Shailo Bhai! I will be coming soon with my son.” But that visit never happened.

A Legacy That Lives On

The days feel unbearably long now that he is no longer among us. His work, his struggles, his vision and his distinctive voice will continue to live on in the hearts of the hundreds and thousands who read him, knew him and cherished him.

Rest in peace, our TIK.

[Iqbal Shailo, PhD, is a geopolitical scholar who lives and works in Ottawa, Canada]