Bollywood actor Imran Khan detained during Mumbai protest backing CJP

Actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington have been detained in Mumbai during a demonstration backing the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

They were among more than 400 protesters held, NDTV reports.

The detentions took place at August Kranti Maidan and other locations across the city as police moved to prevent unauthorised gatherings, according to the Indian outlet.

Zayn Marie, who was detained along with her cousin Imran, later shared a video from inside the police van, according to the Indian outlet.

Before his detention, Imran told the Indian news agency ANI: “I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people’s voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here.

“I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organisation. I am just here as a representative...”

The CJP has called a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against Gyanesh over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and changes relating to Form 6, which is used for voter registration, NDTV said.

Imran made his acting debut as a lead with the 2008 romantic comedy “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na”, directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Aamir Khan.

The film, which also starred Genelia D’Souza, became a popular coming-of-age romance and made him a familiar face among young audiences.

He later appeared in films including “Kidnap”, “Luck”, “I Hate Luv Storys”, “Break Ke Baad”, “Delhi Belly” and “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan”. His romantic comedies, particularly “I Hate Luv Storys” and “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan”, helped him build a following in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

After films including “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!” and “Katti Batti”, Imran stepped away from acting for several years. He later returned to public attention amid talk of a comeback and possible projects.