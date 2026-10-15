Police ask actor Imran Khan to leave India after joining Mumbai protest

Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police for taking part in protests against Gyanesh Kumar. Photo: Hindustan Times

Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police for taking part in protests against Gyanesh Kumar. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai Police have directed actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, to leave India by Oct 28 after he took part in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Khan was detained by police while participating in the demonstration at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, Indian daily Hindustan Time reports.

Police said action had been initiated against the actor under relevant provisions of the Immigration Act as he is not an Indian citizen and had allegedly participated in the protest.

Khan is reportedly a US citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India, or OCI, card.

Earlier, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had written to Mumbai police seeking action against Khan over his participation in Saturday’s protest, which was held in support of the Cockroach Janta Party.

In a letter to Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Sharma, Somaiya questioned whether Khan, whom he described as a “foreign citizen”, was legally permitted to participate in the demonstration.

He urged police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. In a post on X, the BJP leader also called for Khan’s immediate deportation.

“Apparently, I am going for a drive,” Khan wrote on social media from a police van after being detained.

A video that later surfaced showed the actor responding to a reporter as police were taking him into the vehicle.

“I have no demands. I am not part of any organisation,” Khan said when asked about his participation in the protest.

He was also heard asking police: “What have I done? Why am I being manhandled?”