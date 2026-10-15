October 15, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Police ask actor Imran Khan to leave India after joining Mumbai protest

Mumbai Police asks Imran to leave India by Oct 28 with action initiated against the actor under the Immigration Act, saying he is not an Indian citizen

Police ask actor Imran Khan to leave India after joining Mumbai protest
Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police for taking part in protests against Gyanesh Kumar. Photo: Hindustan Times

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Oct 2026, 12:02 PM

Updated : 15 Oct 2026, 01:24 PM

Mumbai Police have directed actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, to leave India by Oct 28 after he took part in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Khan was detained by police while participating in the demonstration at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, Indian daily Hindustan Time reports.

Police said action had been initiated against the actor under relevant provisions of the Immigration Act as he is not an Indian citizen and had allegedly participated in the protest.

Khan is reportedly a US citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India, or OCI, card.

Earlier, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had written to Mumbai police seeking action against Khan over his participation in Saturday’s protest, which was held in support of the Cockroach Janta Party.

In a letter to Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Sharma, Somaiya questioned whether Khan, whom he described as a “foreign citizen”, was legally permitted to participate in the demonstration.

He urged police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. In a post on X, the BJP leader also called for Khan’s immediate deportation.

“Apparently, I am going for a drive,” Khan wrote on social media from a police van after being detained.

A video that later surfaced showed the actor responding to a reporter as police were taking him into the vehicle.

“I have no demands. I am not part of any organisation,” Khan said when asked about his participation in the protest.

He was also heard asking police: “What have I done? Why am I being manhandled?”

Related Stories
Music as a silent partner in India’s Gen Z protests
Music as a silent partner in India’s Gen Z protests
'Cockroach' movement defies protest ban, leaders detained
&#039;Cockroach&#039; movement defies protest ban, leaders detained
Actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai
Actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai
Protest will go ahead: Indian youth leader
Protest will go ahead: Indian youth leader
Read More
Ukraine will resume Russian refinery strikes: Zelensky
Ukraine will resume Russian refinery strikes: Zelensky
Garment workers block road in Uttara for third day
Garment workers block road in Uttara for third day
Sound grenades used to break up Gazipur worker protest
Sound grenades used to break up Gazipur worker protest
Imran Khan asked leave India after joining Mumbai protest
Imran Khan asked leave India after joining Mumbai protest
Read More
Opinion

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam
Read More