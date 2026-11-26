A 3D-printed miniature model of US President Donald Trump, the word "Tariffs" and decreasing stock graph appear in this illustration taken Nov 25, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A 3D-printed miniature model of US President Donald Trump, the word "Tariffs" and decreasing stock graph appear in this illustration taken Nov 25, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Investors grappling with a sharp surge in volatility are reaching for safe havens as the rout in the AI trade has been compounded the fresh risks of President Donald Trump's latest tariffs.

The US on Wednesday proposed a series of country-specific tariffs on goods from 14 major trading partners, including India, Japan and the European Union, while applying an additional 20 percent tariff on imports from China.

That's left financial markets contending with a new set of risks just as they start to wind down for the year. Instead of locking in gains, investors are rushing to safe havens.

"We still have not dealt with the fresh shock of Nvidia and tech and now we have tariffs," said Aneeka Gupta, equity strategist at WisdomTree.

"Up until today it felt like we might get a Santa Claus rally ... but the AI trade is faltering and that remains the central pillar for stocks."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC fell as much as 4.6 percent on Wednesday before paring losses to trade down 0.7 percent. It is still down about 15 percent from early October.

The renewed selling has wiped out Monday's knee-jerk rebound that followed Nvidia's NVDA.O surprise decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive.

Huang's extramarital affairs, which included a relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, prompted him to resign just 11 days earlier, sparking hefty selling across tech shares.

The market's initial euphoria over his return, however, has not assuaged fears about lofty AI valuations.

Adding to the concern around Nvidia, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday placed the company's credit rating on "CreditWatch Negative," signalling a high likelihood of a rating downgrade.

"Equity valuations look attractive following recent price falls, but that is only if you believe the earnings expectations behind them will hold up," James Reilly, senior markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"History suggests that is far from a given, and we doubt they will," Reilly said.

US markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Safe-Havens Shine

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields fell 6 basis points to 4.84 percent, and 10-year German debt yields fell 4 bps to 3.22 percent. Even with Switzerland in Trump's tariff crosshairs, the Swiss franc, a traditional safe-haven currency, strengthened..

While the finer details of the proposed tariffs may not materially change the existing array of US duties, the latest measures show the Trump administration has no plans to back away from its increasingly protectionist stance.

The VIX, an equity volatility index known as Wall Street's fear gauge, hit a 19-month high on Friday, as volatility futures continue to signal investor unease.

"Just generally speaking, while volatility spiked after that initial November 5 sell-off, it pretty quickly came back in, giving investors another chance to put on hedges," Christopher Jacobson, a strategist at Susquehanna Financial Group, said.

Higher premiums haven't stopped options from paying off, thanks to outsized market swings. Jacobson said.

The jump in market volatility suggests investors are struggling to price how these markets will perform in part due to the chance that global interest rates will continue to rise.

Nearly two years into Trump's second term, investors have learned to live with a degree of tariff uncertainty.

But the latest news lands when markets are on shakier footing, questioning the financials underpinning the AI boom. That nervousness is exemplified by how Anthropic shares briefly dipped below its recent listing price.

Chip stocks, as measured by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, have fallen about 40 percent from June's record, including a roughly 20 percent drop in November. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven exchange-traded fund -- which holds the so-called "Mag Seven" Big Tech names -- is down 5 percent in November.

Jonathan Unwin, UK head of portfolio management at wealth manager Mirabaud, said on Wednesday the firm has been reducing its exposure to stocks this week and last, saying markets were "at an inflection point."

European equity markets, which do not have the large exposure to big tech companies, are emerging as a possible hedge, despite the threat of more US tariffs on EU goods.

"During the recent tech selloff, Europe has been one of the few regions to benefit," WisdomTree's Gupta said. "It has been an important avenue for investors to offset risk."