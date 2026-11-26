Work resumes at most factories in Savar and Ashulia, stoppages persist at some

Most garment workers in the Savar-Ashulia industrial belt have returned to work after a month of unrest over minimum wages, but several factories remain idle due to closures, holidays or work stoppages.

Workers entered factories peacefully on Thursday morning, with no reports of disruption or disorder, during a visit to the industrial areas.

Groups of workers were seen heading to their workplaces along different roads, while law enforcers remained on duty to maintain security and prevent any untoward incidents.

Police were deployed in adequate numbers outside factories, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members patrolled key roads.

Around 11am, Industrial Police-1 Superintendent Md Mominul Islam Bhuiyan said workers had joined their shifts peacefully and no untoward incidents had been reported anywhere in the industrial belt.

However, 21 factories remain closed under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006, on a “no work, no pay” basis, he said. Standard Group’s Kazipur Fashions Limited also declared a general holiday on Thursday morning.

Workers at Mango Tex, Green Life Knit Composite Limited and Marma Fashion, meanwhile, punched their attendance cards and entered the factories before launching work stoppages.

The police superintendent said workers’ participation, alongside close monitoring by law-enforcing agencies, was helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment across the industrial belt.