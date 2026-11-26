Detectives have arrested Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, daughter of Anwarul Azim Anar, the former Jhenaidah-4 MP who was “murdered” in Kolkata.

She was picked up from a house in Dhaka's Lalmatia on Wednesday night, said Molla Mohammad Shaheen, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch's Wari Division.

Legal steps against Dorin are under way, he added.

The officer said she faces allegations of “conspiring to destabilise the country”, but did not immediately say under which case she was arrested.

Dorin, 24, hails from Nishchintapur in Jhenaidah's Kaliganj Upazila. Her mother is Yasmin Ferdoush. Dorin had been residing in a flat in Lalmatia's C Block.

Her father, Anwarul, was murdered in Kolkata in 2024 while still in office, according to police accounts at the time, which said his killers dismembered his body inside a flat and dumped the remains into a drain.

Dorin had visited the DB office on Minto Road several times back then, demanding justice for her father's killers.