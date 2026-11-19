A fire has broken out at the Rayerbazar fresh market in Dhaka.

Fire Service spokesman Anwarul Islam said the fire was reported after started at the market and a small tin house next to it around 10:20am. The first unit of the Fire Service reached the spot at 10:35am and launched firefighting efforts.

The fire was brought under control by 10:55am through the efforts of four units from the Hazaribagh and Mohammadpur Fire Stations.

No casualties have been reported in the fire, Anwarul said.

Initially, the Fire Service could not provide information about the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.