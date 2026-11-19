Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Aryan Khan made it to the TIME 100 Next India List. Photo: NDTV

Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Aryan Khan made it to the TIME 100 Next India List. Photo: NDTV

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Aryan Khan, singer Diljit Dosanjh and music composer Anirudh Ravichander are among the personalities featured in TIME magazine’s inaugural TIME100 Next India list.

The list recognises emerging leaders shaping the future of India across business, entertainment, science, sports and advocacy, NDTV reports.

Bhatt, Khan, directors Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio, and Skyroot co-founder, CEO and CTO Pawan Kumar Chandana have featured on the magazine’s three worldwide cover issues.

The Dec 7 issue of TIME will carry the TIME100 Next India list.

Several other personalities from the entertainment industry have also been recognised, including Jitendra Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, Sai Pallavi, Anuparna Roy, Arushi Mudgal, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Ishaan Khatter, Nayanthara, Pa Ranjith, Vedang Raina, Vicky Kaushal and Zahan Kapoor.

Those recognised in the music category include Anirudh Ravichander, Arivu, Diljit Dosanjh, Faheem Abdullah, Ishaan Ghosh, Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad.

To mark the launch of the inaugural list, TIME will host the TIME100 Next India Gala in Mumbai on Dec 12.

The event will feature appearances by Bhatt, Chandana, Kapadia, Khan and Rio, among others. Singer Faheem Abdullah is scheduled to perform at the gala.

Khan made his directorial debut last year with the Netflix original series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

Rio is known for his debut feature film Angh, which won the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

Kapadia made history in 2024 by winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her debut fiction feature All We Imagine as Light. The film-maker also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director.