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Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escapes Mumbai attack claimed by Bishnoi gang

A video shows a man claiming the Bishnoi gang targeted Shroff over his links to Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escapes Mumbai attack claimed by Bishnoi gang
Tiger Shroff, Bollywood actor targeted in a shooting in Mumbai. Photo: FinetoShine

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 10:24 PM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 10:44 PM

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has escaped without injury after three men on motorcycles opened fire in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood while his driver was injured, NDTV reports.

Shroff was reportedly leaving a football ground on Sunday afternoon when the shooting took place.

A video circulated online afterwards showing a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit and claiming to be associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, taking responsibility for the attack.

In the video, Pandit said Shroff had been targeted because he had ignored the group’s directions and was working with actor Salman Khan.

He also warned that people in the film industry who worked with Khan or refused to align with the gang would be killed, according to NDTV.

The outlet reported that the threat also repeated demands for Khan to apologise to Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community over the actor’s alleged involvement in a 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

Image

Shroff and Khan have not appeared together in a feature film, but they have longstanding industry links.

NDTV noted that Khan had advised producer Sajid Nadiadwala to launch Shroff, while Shroff’s father, Jackie Shroff, has worked with Khan on several films.

In 2023, India’s National Investigation Agency said Khan was among the 10 main targets identified by Bishnoi, citing the blackbuck case and the gangster’s claims that it had offended the Bishnoi community.

The shooting comes two years after former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was killed in Mumbai in October 2024, according to the report.

The Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for that attack, citing Siddique’s close friendship with Khan.

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