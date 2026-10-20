Bishnoi gang shooters allegedly switched targets to Tiger Shroff, NDTV says

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets actor Tiger Shroff at his residence in Mumbai on Oct 18, following a shooting incident targeting the actor’s car. Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets actor Tiger Shroff at his residence in Mumbai on Oct 18, following a shooting incident targeting the actor’s car. Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was not the original target of the shooting at his car in Mumbai, with the three suspects allegedly telling they had travelled to the city to target someone else, NDTV reports.

The shooting took place on Sunday evening in Juhu as the actor drove away after a football match. The accused, Hrithik alias Roshan, 22, from Bihar, and Rehan and Phool Singh, both 18, from Haryana, had allegedly fired seven shots at his vehicle.

One weapon reportedly jammed, preventing further firing. Shroff and his driver managed to escape despite being injured.

Citing sources, NDTV reports that the group initially planned to target another prominent person but abandoned the plan after studying their usual movements and deciding it would be too difficult to reach them.

The accused allegedly switched to Shroff after finding fan videos showing him without police protection and used Instagram to track his movements.

A source told NDTV that the accused wanted to frighten the Bollywood industry.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting. A man identifying himself as Anil Pandit, who claimed to be close to Bishnoi, said Shroff was targeted for refusing to cut ties with Salman Khan.

“He was counselled, but did not understand us,” he said, warning others in the film industry.

NDTV Profit reports the accused received Rs 50,000 upfront and were promised more money and overseas jobs. Police traced them through a cab driver's phone call.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff on Monday and vowed to end such “hooliganism” as police continue investigating the shooting.