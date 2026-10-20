'What the hell is happening in Mumbai?': Celebs react to Tiger Shroff shooting incident

Singer Amaal Mallik, Mika Singh and actor-politician Ravi Kishan have voiced concern over a shooting targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai and called for action against those responsible.

Two gunmen allegedly opened fire on Shroff’s vehicle as he was leaving a football stadium after a match, firing seven rounds, according to reports. Five bullets struck the vehicle, injuring his driver and another person.

Mallik, a friend of the actor, expressed concern over Shroff’s safety in a post on X, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

“Tiger has entertained every generation since his debut & I can't understand why someone who has never knowingly wronged anyone, and is one of the kindest people I know, has to go through this,” he wrote.

Tiger has entertained every generation since his debut & I can’t understand why someone who has never knowingly wronged anyone, and is one of the kindest people I know, has to go through this. @iTIGERSHROFF, please take care, my bro. You know I’m always with you. Right now, please stand by your family and no one else. What the hell is happening in Mumbai? 😞 @MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis please ensure his safety. — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) October 19, 2026

Urging the actor to stay close to his family, Mallik also called on the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government to ensure his safety.

“What the hell is happening in Mumbai?” he wrote.

Singer Mika Singh also reacted to the shooting in a video posted on Instagram, calling for strict action.

“To have this happen to Tiger, especially during the festive season, I believe the government should take strict action. What happened to Tiger today can happen to anyone tomorrow,” he said.

Mika said Mumbai had long been regarded as one of India’s safest cities, but the shooting had raised concerns over public safety.

“No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city,” he wrote, urging the authorities to ensure accountability and maintain public security.

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan described the incident as “very sad” and said he had confidence in the Maharashtra Police to investigate the attack.

“It is a matter of great concern and a matter for investigation. We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will take place, and those found guilty will receive the harshest possible punishment,” he told reporters at Patna airport.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan says, "It is very sad. It is a matter of great concern and a matter for investigation. We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will take place, and those found guilty will receive the harshest possible punishment. It is a deeply concerning and serious matter. Tiger is a very innocent person. I pray to Mahadev and Mata Rani to protect him. The Maharashtra Police and the Maharashtra government are leaving no stone unturned. Very soon, all those responsible will be caught and given the severest punishment." — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

Kishan also prayed for Shroff’s safety and said he expected those behind the attack to be arrested soon.

The Shooting

Shroff was leaving a football stadium in Mumbai after a game when two assailants allegedly fired seven rounds at his car.

Five bullets struck the vehicle, injuring his driver and another person.

After the driver got out of the car following the shooting, the two gunmen fled on a motorcycle allegedly kept ready by a third accomplice.

Shroff then took the wheel and drove his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later spoke to Shroff by phone to enquire about his condition and assured him that action would be taken against the attackers and those behind the shooting.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the actor at his residence. Shroff was seen with bandages on his arms and a dressing on his chest.