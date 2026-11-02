Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from behind bulletproof glass outside Mumbai home

Bachchan has for decades stepped out of Jalsa on Sunday evenings to wave to fans. Photo: NDTV

Bachchan has for decades stepped out of Jalsa on Sunday evenings to wave to fans. Photo: NDTV

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has greeted fans gathered outside his Mumbai home on Sunday from behind a protective bulletproof glass screen, amid heightened security following a shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff and threats against Bachchan's residence.

The protective screen was seen around the actor's pedestal during his weekly appearance outside his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, on Nov 1, NDTV reports.

Bachchan usually stands on a wheeled pedestal to greet fans, apparently to ensure better visibility. The screen was installed on three sides of the platform. He was also wearing a loose jacket, which fans have speculated could be concealing a bulletproof vest.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is seen greeting fans from behind a protective bulletproof glass screen. https://t.co/4gyZ8oZqVs — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

The actor has been greeting fans outside Jalsa on Sunday evenings for decades.

The latest security measure came about two weeks after Tiger Shroff was targeted in a shooting in Juhu and nine days after an email threatened an attack on Bachchan's home.

On Oct 23, security agencies and Mumbai Police were put on high alert after an email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde threatened bomb attacks on her office, Bachchan's residence and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, an official said.

The email, which was also sent to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, threatened an attack on Jalsa between Oct 31 and Nov 27. It also warned of a grenade attack on a school on Oct 31 and an attack during Dosanjh's concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Nov 27, police said.

Security and surveillance were subsequently stepped up at all the locations mentioned in the email. An investigation was also launched to trace its origin and identify the sender.

It was not immediately clear whether the bulletproof screen at Bachchan's residence was installed as part of a security directive or on the actor's own initiative.

Shroff came under fire on the evening of Oct 18 while returning from a football game in Juhu. Two men fired several rounds at his BMW as it passed fans waiting outside the gate of a residential compound.

One of the attackers pointed a gun directly at the actor, but the weapon jammed. Shroff escaped unharmed, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, saying Shroff was targeted because of his proximity to actor Salman Khan, whom the gang has been attempting to target over a blackbuck poaching case.

According to sources, the accused had surveyed the residences of Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan under the pretext of sightseeing to avoid suspicion. Their actual target, however, was Shroff, with the aim of spreading terror in Bollywood, the sources said.

The shooters were identified as Hrithik alias Roshan, 22, from Bihar, and Rehan, 18, and Phool Singh, 18, from Haryana. They were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan.

Two other suspects, Radha and Babita, were arrested at New Delhi Railway Station, while Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, were arrested in Sonipat, Haryana.

A total of 12 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.