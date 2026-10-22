'I beg your forgiveness': Amitabh Bachchan shares health update

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan says he has been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, weeks after suffering a knee injury during the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

The 84-year-old actor shared the health update on X, saying he would be unable to write for the time being, NDTV reports.

“I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything...” he wrote.

T 5889,10,11,12 - apologies .. क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ, कुछ दिनों के लिए आराम और सँवरने का समय निकालने को कहा गया है सो कुछ लिख नहीं पा रहा हूँ .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 21, 2026

Knee Injury During KBC Shoot

Earlier this month, Bachchan revealed during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 that he had injured his knee after slipping and falling during the previous day's shoot.

Instead of making his usual energetic entrance and delivering the opening monologue while standing at the centre of the stage, Bachchan remained seated, saying he was having difficulty standing because of the injury.

“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury,” he said.

“Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”

Pointing to his left knee, Bachchan reassured the audience that the injury was not serious. He said he would continue to stand while interacting with contestants but would remain seated for the opening segment because of the discomfort.

Members of the studio audience wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier Health Concerns

Bachchan had also sparked concern among fans in July after writing on his blog about hospitalisation, surgery, intensive care and the difficulties of recovering after returning home.

The actor, however, did not make it clear whether he was referring to his own health or reflecting more generally on the experience of illness and recovery.

Writing about the challenges patients can face after leaving hospital, Bachchan said the period following discharge could be particularly difficult physically, psychologically and practically.

He wrote that people respond differently to such challenges, with some fighting through them and others learning to live with changed circumstances.

A day later, Bachchan posted another brief message on X, saying: “The game has ended! But the work is still going on.”

He did not elaborate on the post, prompting further speculation among fans about his health.

Reports in May had also claimed that Bachchan had been admitted to hospital. ETimes later reported that the claims were incorrect and that the actor had visited Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for a routine monthly health check-up before returning home the same day.