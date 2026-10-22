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Tarique makes first Khulna visit as prime minister

He will inspect Mongla Port, the Sundarbans and a proposed economic zone

Tarique makes first Khulna visit as prime minister

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 02:05 PM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 02:05 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has arrived in Khulna for the first time since taking office, with Mongla Port, the Sundarbans and a proposed economic zone on his itinerary.

The helicopter carrying the head of government landed at a temporary helipad on the Nalian Secondary School ground in Sutarkhali Union of Dacope Upazila around 10:30am on Thursday.

He then set off by water for Mongla from the Nalian launch terminal.

The BNP Media Cell said the prime minister is touring Khulna and Bagerhat to observe the Sundarbans and inspect the jetties at Mongla Port and the proposed economic zone of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA).

A three-tier security cordon has been set up around the Sundarbans, Dacope and port for the visit.

Calling the coastal region “neglected”, State Minister for Environment Shaikh Faridul Islam said plans are in place to boost industrialisation, investment and jobs around Mongla Port.

“These steps aim to turn Mongla into one of South Asia’s leading economic hubs and the southern region into a key centre of regional trade.”

“The prime minister will visit the port to improve its development and capacity. We hope this trip will speed up progress in Mongla and the wider coastal belt,” the state minister said.

According to him, industrialisation is a must if the people of the region are to prosper.

“The prime minister is visiting Khulna to see everything: the modernisation of Mongla Port, the BEZA-proposed economic zone and Sundarbans tourism,” he added.

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