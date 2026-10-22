Gold prices drop again, 22-carat rate drops to Tk 226,340 per Bhori

Gold prices have fallen again, with the price of the best-quality, or 22-carat, gold cut by Tk 1,691 per Bhori after nine days, bringing the rate down to Tk 226,340.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Sammity (BAJUS), announced the price cut. The precious metal is being sold at the new rates across the country from 10am on Thursday.

Prices of other grades of gold have also been reduced at roughly the same rate.

Gold prices were last lowered on the morning of Oct 13, when the price of the best-quality gold was cut by Tk 3,266 per Bhori.

According to the BAJUS announcement, hallmarked 22-carat gold jewellery is being sold at Tk 19,405 per gram, including VAT, in the domestic market from 10am on Thursday.

With one Bhori equivalent to 11.664 grams, the price stands at Tk 226,340 per Bhori. A Bhori of 21-carat gold costs Tk 216,192.

Meanwhile, 18-carat gold is being sold at Tk 185,691 per Bhori, while gold under the traditional method costs Tk 151,690 per Bhori.

Until 10am on Thursday, 22-carat gold was selling at Tk 228,031 per Bhori, while 21-carat gold was priced at Tk 217,967. The price of 18-carat gold was Tk 187,032 per Bhori and gold under the traditional method was selling at Tk 152,798 per Bhori.

Calculations show that the price of 22-carat gold has fallen by Tk 1,691 per Bhori in four days. The price of 21-carat gold has dropped by Tk 1,575, while 18-carat gold has fallen by Tk 1,690 and gold under the traditional method by Tk 1,108 per Bhori.

Explaining the price cut, BAJUS said in a statement that the price of pure gold in the local market had declined.

The new rates were set after taking the overall situation into consideration, it added.

Global Market

After setting a string of records, gold crossed the $5,500-an-ounce milestone in the international market on Jan 29, climbing as high as $5,511.28 an ounce that day. It later moved past $5,600.

Since then, however, prices have fluctuated.

At 12:30pm Bangladesh time on Thursday, spot gold was trading at $4,098.74 an ounce in the global market.

When gold prices were lowered in Bangladesh on Mar 13, the spot-market price stood at $4,185.68 an ounce.

Silver Prices Fall Too

Silver prices have also fallen alongside gold.

From 10am on Thursday, hallmarked 22-carat silver jewellery is being sold across the country at Tk 345 per gram, including VAT. Based on 11.664 grams to a Bhori, the price stands at Tk 4,024 per Bhori.

Until 10am, silver was selling at Tk 4,199 per Bhori, meaning the price has fallen by Tk 175.

Prices of other grades of silver have also been reduced at roughly the same rate.